BLAST unveils invited teams for Slam IV Singapore

HQ

This autumn, in late October and early November, some of the best Dota 2 teams from around the world will be flocking to Singapore to compete in the BLAST Slam IV event. The tournament will feature 12 teams in total and will offer up a $1 million prize pool to be fought over, and already the organiser has revealed seven of the squads that will be present by dishing out a bunch of invited slots.

Five of the teams are direct invites without any caveats, with these being Team Liquid, Team Falcons, Parivision, Tundra Esports, and Team Spirit. Heroic joins this group as an Americas invite, all while Talon Esports is selected as the Local Region Hero Invitee too.

As for the other five attending teams, we're yet to know who these are, mainly because there are still open qualifier events set to happen around the world where two more European, a Chinese, a Southeast Asian, and one further organisation will be determined.

The official dates for BLAST Slam IV Singapore are set for October 28 through November 9 and the playoffs portion will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.