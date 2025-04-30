BLAST teams up with Nova Wallet for next five Premier events

HQ

Tournament organiser BLAST has announced a new partner deal with the mobile wallet platform Nova Wallet. The deal spans the next five BLAST Premier events for Counter-Strike 2, including Rivals Season 1 that starts today and the imminent Austin Major as well, which will happen in June.

The other three events will include Bounty Season 2, Open Season 2, and Rivals Season 2, meaning the partnership will span for the majority of the rest of the calendar year.

Speaking about coming together with Nova Wallet, BLAST's head of sponsorship sales, Freddie Beale, stated: "BLAST has a huge calendar for Counter-Strike events in 2025 and we're delighted to welcome Nova Wallet on-board for the rest of the competitive season. Nova Wallet's bespoke mini-game will allow fans to interact with our events in an innovative new way, whether inside the arena bowl or watching at home and we can't wait to share more details in due course. With events spanning three different continents we're excited to showcase Nova Wallet across the globe including at the prestigious Austin Major in June."

This partnership will also include broadcast integration and a mini-game that fans in attendance at each event and at home can partake in.