BLAST taps DLSM as a partner for 2024 World Final

The tournament organiser BLAST has revealed that it has joined up with trading platform DLSM and signed the service as a partner for the coming BLAST Premier: World Final 2024, which will be held in Singapore later this October.

As per a blog post, we're told that the partnership will see DLSM's branding integrated into the online broadcast elements for the event as well as in the form of physical branding at the Resorts World Convention Centre too, with additional plans to host a dedicated broadcast segment sponsored by DLSM too.

Speaking about the partnership, BLAST's SVP of commercial revenue, Alexander Lewin stated: "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, and together, we aim to elevate the fan experience by integrating DLSM's cutting-edge trading platform into the excitement of the tournament. The World Final in Singapore promises to be one of the biggest esports events to ever take place in Singapore, and we are excited to see DLSM be a part of this landmark event."

The World Final starts on October 30 and runs until November 3, and will see eight teams competing for a slice of a $1 million prize pool.