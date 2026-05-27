BLAST Slam VII: Team Yandex begins campaign with trio of victories

HQ

The next major competitive Dota 2 tournament is underway as the BLAST Slam VII event has officially started and the various teams are now competing in a bid to advance past the group stage and into the playoffs bracket.

While only the first day has concluded, we already have an idea as to how the various teams are performing, as so far all teams bar one have notched up at least a single win, and only one team remains undefeated.

As it stands, out of the 12 attending group stage squads, Team Yandex is the most likely to advance past the group stage, as it's currently 3-0. Likewise, OG will likely be an early elimination, as the team has stumbled at every step and is currently 0-3.

The other 10 teams are tight and either have a 2-1 or a 1-2 record, which will change considerably as there are 32 games to be played today (May 27), with each team playing at least two matches.

What are your early expectations from BLAST Slam VII?