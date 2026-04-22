BLAST Rivals Spring 2026: All the teams, groups, and key dates

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In a week's time, competitive Counter-Strike 2 will pick back up by seeing a handful of the best teams from around the world travelling to Fort Worth in Texas to compete in the BLAST Rivals Spring 2026 event. The tournament will commence on April 29 and run until May 3, where $350,000 will be on the line. With this being said, we've collected all the relevant information about the event below so that you know what to expect.

For one, eight teams have been invited to the tournament, each of whom have been seeded into one of two four-team groups. In these groups, each team will play each other once until a group winner is decided, a loser is determined, and the two middle-ground teams are left as well. The group phase will run between April 29 and 30 and you can see the teams and groups below.

Group A:



Team Vitality



Astralis



G2 Esports



FUT Esports



Group B:



Furia



Natus Vincere



FaZe Clan



GamerLegion



After this, between May 1-3, the playoffs will happen and see the remaining six teams battling it out in a single-elimination bracket. The quarterfinals will see the second and third place teams from the different groups facing off, with each group winner earning a first-round bye and waiting in the semi-finals. Naturally, expect the quarterfinals on May 1, the semifinals on May 2, and the grand final on May 3.

With all of this being said, who do you regard as the favourite to win BLAST Rivals Spring 2026? Or rather, is anyone capable of stopping Team Vitality...?