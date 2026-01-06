BLAST Rivals Season 2 will be heading to Hong Kong in 2026

HQ

Tournament organiser BLAST has revealed the dates and host country and venue for the upcoming second season of BLAST Rivals in 2026. Planned for the latter parts of the year, between November 13 and 15, the tournament will be heading to Asia for intense action based in Hong Kong.

Specifically, we can expect the tournament to be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, where many of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world will be in attendance and competing for an admirable cash prize.

We don't yet have any information on format or attending teams as this will all be shared as the event edges ever closer. The focus of the moment is instead on BLAST Bounty Malta, which will happen between January 13 and 25, with the final three days being an in-person LAN event with a live crowd.