Counter-Strike 2

BLAST Rivals Season 1 2026 is heading to North America

For an event in late April and early May.

Now that the BLAST Rivals Spring 2025 event has wrapped up, the tournament organiser has already started to look at the future and how the 2026 season will shape up. To this end, BLAST has now revealed a bit of information about the first BLAST Rivals tournament of next year, noting that the event will be heading to North America in the spring.

We're told in a brief social media post that the action will happen between April 27 and May 3 and that it will happen somewhere in North America. The exact location was not specified, but we are told to expect further information about this event "soon".

