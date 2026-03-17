BLAST Rivals Fort Worth: The 8 attending teams have been confirmed

HQ

Spring is often one of the busiest times in the competitive Counter-Strike 2 calendar, as many of the biggest events occur on a near-weekly basis. To this end, at the conclusion of April, we can look forward to BLAST Rivals Fort Worth, a major event where $1 million is on the line and wherein only eight teams (many of the highest-ranked around the world) will be in-attendance.

The tournament format will see action beginning with a group stage where the eight teams are split into two groups. From here, two teams will be eliminated for good and the remaining six will be seeded into a playoffs bracket. We don't yet know the group arrangements, but with the event kicking off on April 29, we do know the confirmed attending teams.

Here are the teams set to appear at BLAST Rivals Fort Worth:



Team Vitality



Furia



Natus Vincere



Astralis



G2 Esports



FaZe Clan



GamerLegion



FUT Esports



With these teams lined-up, who do you think will go the distance?