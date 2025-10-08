BLAST promises updates for the Premier Counter-Strike 2 circuit in 2026 and onwards

HQ

Being a Counter-Strike 2 professional player is quite a busy life, especially for those at the pinnacle of the circuit. There is a lot of travelling around the world to compete at the various events, many of which happen on a weekly basis, and typically there are limited breaks or even online events where players can recharge. This design means that the players who do travel a lot need to be taken care of if they are going to perform to the best of their ability, and clearly many are unhappy about the way that BLAST handles this side of the business.

The tournament organiser has published a letter where it notes that it has heard feedback and intends to improve on how it takes care of its players and teams from the 2026 and then onwards.

This change will introduce many improvements, be it extra accommodation for competing teams, an upgrade to catering, a return of player lounges where stars can kick back between matches, better coaching support and tools, a review of its transport methods, and even an expansion of its player manager presence too.

These changes will be happening all over the world at BLAST events, but at the Malta Studio, we can also expect permanent local staff and a refresh to the accommodation on offer.