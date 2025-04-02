BLAST Premier Rivals Monterrey to ditch Mexico for Denmark

HQ

Originally, the world of competitive Counter-Strike 2 was set to take to Mexico in late April and early May for the BLAST Rivals Monterrey tournament (otherwise known as BLAST Rivals Spring 2025). However, this will no longer be the case.

The tournament organiser has announced that Mexico will no longer be the host country for the event, as "due to unforeseen logistical challenges," it will now be held in Copenhagen, Denmark at BLAST Studios between the specified dates.

BLAST adds further: "We remain incredibly excited about the Rivals format and are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike. While we won't be in Mexico this time, we look forward to returning in the near future."

As per what these logistical issues ended up being, this has not been explained by BLAST.