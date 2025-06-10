BLAST Premier Rivals is heading to Hong Kong in November

HQ

BLAST Premier has announced that this November it will be taking the competitive Counter-Strike 2 action to Asia to host a major event in Hong Kong.

The upcoming BLAST Premier Rivals tournament is heading to the region, for what will be its largest esports event to date, one that even holds a "M" mark designation from the Hong Kong government's Major Sports Events Committee, stating that this will "significantly enhance Hong Kong's international image as a premier destination for sports and entertainment."

The event will be one of the final big CS2 tournaments of the calendar year, as it's set to be held between November 12-16. The venue of choice is Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Arena, and it's mentioned that the event will offer up $1 million in prize money to be won, with eight teams in attendance, four of which qualify through Valve's Regional Standings and four that earn slots from their respective regions; Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.