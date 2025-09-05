BLAST Premier Open Rotterdam announced for March 2026

HQ

BLAST Premier Open London comes to a close this weekend, and with that being the case, the tournament organiser is already looking towards the future once more. We say this as BLAST has revealed that in March 2026, the next Open event will take place in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.

Planned for between March 27-29, the main event will be a three-day tournament that is held at the Ahoy Arena in the city. It's expected to host thousands of fans and see 16 of the best Counter-Strike 2 teams in attendance (with only six teams qualifying for the three-day in-person action on stage) and competing for a share of a $1.1 million prize pool, with $400,000 in prize money and $700,000 in team payments.

As for why Rotterdam was selected, BLAST's SVP of ecosystems, Andrew Haworth, has explained: "We're incredibly excited to bring the BLAST Premier Open to Rotterdam, taking BLAST to a brand-new country. The Netherlands has a passionate esports fanbase, and the Ahoy Arena is the perfect stage to host the next chapter of BLAST. Fans can expect world-class Counter-Strike, unforgettable moments, and the signature BLAST production quality they have come to know."

Tickets for the tournament will first go on sale at 10AM BST/11AM CEST on October 23 for presale purchasers before the general sale is opened at the same time on the following day, October 24.