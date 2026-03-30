BLAST Open Spring 2026: Team Vitality continues latest reign of terror with another victory

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For a period over the past few years, Team Vitality was almost untouchable in the competitive Counter-Strike 2 world, winning most events it attended and securing an Intel Grand Slam and getting most of the way towards a back-to-back one too. However, it then hit a bit of a snag and the form fell apart for around half a year, begging the question of whether this 'dynasty' was over. Clearly it was simply dormant...

Following winning the StarLadder Budapest Major at the end of 2025 and then IEM Krakow in February, now the French team is back on top once more in an event hosted by a third organiser. Over the weekend, Team Vitality was crowned BLAST Open Spring 2026 champion after defeating Natus Vincere in the grand final in a convincing 3-0 manner.

To add to this, Team Vitality proved its dominance by never actually dropping a map in the entire tournament, being an indomitable force and the undisputed champion who is heading home with $150,000 in prize money.

As for what's next for Team Vitality, it will be looking to complete its next Grand Slam by appearing at IEM Rio from April 13, so good luck to anyone seeded against the French team... If it does fail to complete the task at this coming event, IEM Atlanta is coming up on May 11 too.

Did you tune into the BLAST Open Spring 2026 event?