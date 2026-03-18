BLAST Open Spring 2026: Here are the opening fixtures for the Rotterdam tournament

HQ

It's time for yet another major Counter-Strike 2 tournament to kick off as many of the best teams from around the world have travelled to Rotterdam in The Netherlands to compete in the BLAST Open Spring 2026 event. This tournament will run until March 29 and serves up $400,000 in prize money too, and as the action begins today, you might be curious about what the initial fixtures look like.

Before we get to those, it's worth saying that the 16 attending teams have been seeded into two groups that are arranged in a double-elimination bracket. This will whittle down the competition from 16 teams to simply six squads, who will compete in the coming playoffs. To this end, here are the opening fixtures.

Group A (March 18):



NRG vs. Team Falcons at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET



Natus Vincere vs. B8 at 12:30 GMT/13:30 CET



Aurora Gaming vs. FaZe Clan at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET



Furia vs. Tyloo at 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET



Group B (March 19):



Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Parivision at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET



Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid at 12:30 GMT/13:30 CET



The MongolZ vs. Mouz at 15:00 GMT/16:00 CET



Team Vitality vs. 9z Team at 17:30 GMT/18:30 CET



Who do you think will go the distance at the BLAST Open Spring 2026?