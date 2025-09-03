BLAST Open London: The Playoffs bracket has been locked in

HQ

Later this week, another big Counter-Strike 2 tournament will wrap up as the BLAST Open London event (also known as BLAST Open Fall 2025) will conclude on September 7. With the event set to end soon, we now know the Playoffs teams and how they have been seeded into the bracket.

In total, six teams remain with two getting instant bye matches meaning they have earned direct qualification to the semi-finals. As for the quarter-finals matches, they are seeded as follows:



Mouz vs. M80



FaZe Clan vs. G2 Esports



The winners of these matches will advance to meet Team Vitality and Furia, with the bracket arranged as such:



Team Vitality vs. Winner of Mouz/M80



Furia vs. Winner of FaZe/G2



There are no second chances from here on out, meaning every game is a knockout match. The final match is planned for 15:00 BST on Sunday, September 7, with action taking place at the OVO Arena Wembley. The victor will earn $150,000 in prize money as well as three Frequent Flyer Tokens that will mean they will earn a grander share of the season-long $2 million prize pool when it concludes in mid-November.