BLAST locks down dates for four of its 2028 Counter-Strike 2 tournaments

HQ

We are still not very far through the 2026 season for competitive Counter-Strike 2, but many of the tournament organisers are looking to the future, including BLAST, who has now laid out the firm dates for many of its events in the 2028 season.

In total, we should expect as many as six tournaments in that calendar year, where four of them will happen before the summer. It's unclear when the other two will occur, but as the summer is often dominated by an off-period for teams and players and the Esports World Cup, we have to assume that the final two events will happen in the autumn or even winter.

As it stands, here is when BLAST intends to host its 2028 events:



January 10-24



February 21-March 6



April 3-17



May 1-15



It should be said that these dates could change and frequently do, all in an effort by the various tournament organisers attempting to find space for one another in the increasingly hectic CS2 calendar. It would be surprising if there are major changes, but perhaps a week's difference here or there could happen as we get closer to each tournament. Similarly, expect the firm location and hosting information much closer to each event.