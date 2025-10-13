BLAST confirms the invited teams for Rivals Hong Kong

HQ

There is only one BLAST Premier event left in the 2025 calendar and this tournament is set to happen in November. It will happen between the 12th and the 16th of the month and it's a tournament that is planned for Hong Kong where $350,000 will be on the line.

Known as BLAST Rivals Hong Kong, as this event is less than a month away, now the invited teams for the event have been confirmed, meaning we know the eight squads who will be battling it out for the cash prizes.

In total, four teams have been invited thanks to their global rankings, with The MongolZ, Team Vitality, Team Spirit, and Furia all securing a spot this way. As for the four other spots, these have been handed out to wildcard teams, with Team Falcons, Passion UA, PaiN, and Tyloo securing spots.

The official bracket and schedule for the event has yet to be shared, but out of these eight squads, who do you think will go the distance and win?