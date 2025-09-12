BLAST changes date for Slam Dota IV event to avoid the Fissure Playground #2 tournament

HQ

Tournament organiser BLAST has revealed that the upcoming BLAST Slam Dota IV will now be happening on slightly different dates, all as part of the tournament organiser's efforts to avoid clashing with the Fissure Playground #2 event.

The new dates for the tournament will see the group stage happening online between October 14 and 19, instead of the originally planned dates between October 28 and November 2. The playoffs will still happen as planned between November 7-9 and in-person at the Singapore Indoor Arena in Singapore.

As explained by BLAST: "This decision comes after close consultation with teams, partners and fellow tournament organisers. The overlap would have created challenges for players competing in both events, and we've worked hard behind the scenes to find a solution that works for everyone involved.

"By moving the group stage online and adjusting the dates, we're ensuring that teams have the ability to compete in both tournaments without compromise should they wish."

BLAST also explains that it's working with other tournament organisers to better plan future events and to "give teams the best chance to attend multiple events while ensuring optimal conditions for competition."