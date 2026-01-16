BLAST Bounty Winter 2026: Team Falcons and Team Liquid advance, while NIP is eliminated

HQ

It's almost time to begin the fourth and final day of Round of 32 action at BLAST Bounty Winter 2026, a day that will offer four more games of Counter-Strike 2 competition. But before we look at those planned fixtures, let's recap the events of day three and which teams survived and which ones were sent home.

For one, a few big names punched their ticket to the Round of 16, including Team Falcons, Team Liquid, Gentle Mates, and then also Inner Circle Esports. There weren't many surprises here, as some of the bigger organisations that were eliminated were knocked out by equally big teams, with Ninjas in Pyjamas being sent home by Team Liquid and M80 falling to Gentle Mates. The other two eliminations included Ecstatic at the hands of Team Falcons, and 3DMax by Inner Circle Esports.

We won't know the schedule for the Round of 16 until the last matches have been completed, as the Bounty format sees teams choosing their rivals. This selection process is near however, as the four final games will kick off very soon.

Round of 32 day 4 fixtures:



Parivision vs. ENCE



Team Spirit vs. Sinners



PaiN Gaming vs. BetBoom Team



Furia vs. 9ine



What are your predictions for today's matches?