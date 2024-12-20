Blast Bounty tournament teams revealed

HQ

Ahead of the beginning of the Counter-Strike 2 season, Blast has announced the line-up for its upcoming Bounty tournament. This tournament, which will take place in January next year, is going to be quite different from CS2 eSports events you've seen before.

Featuring 32 total teams, the Blast Bounty tournament places a bounty on the highest-seeded teams in the tournament, meaning they have more to lose when they face off against other teams. It's an interesting way to try and counter the same winners showing up all the time, and can make for exciting matches and even big upsets.

The teams are as follows on Blast's site:



1. G2



2. Natus Vincere



3. Vitality



4. Team Spirit



5. The MongolZ



6. MOUZ



7. FaZe



8. HEROIC



9. Team Liquid



10. FURIA



11. Eternal Fire



12. SAW



13. 3DMAX



14. paiN



15. Complexity



16. Astralis



17. FlyQuest



18. BIG



19. Virtus.pro



20. Sangal



21. Gamerlegion



22. MIBR



23. Nemiga



24. Wildcard



25. B8



26. ENCE



28. Imperial fe



29. Fluxo



30. 9 Pandas



31. M80



Wildcard:



Team Falcons



TBC



Will you be watching Blast's Bounty tournament?