Blast Bounty tournament teams revealed

Ahead of the beginning of the Counter-Strike 2 season, Blast has announced the line-up for its upcoming Bounty tournament. This tournament, which will take place in January next year, is going to be quite different from CS2 eSports events you've seen before.
Featuring 32 total teams, the Blast Bounty tournament places a bounty on the highest-seeded teams in the tournament, meaning they have more to lose when they face off against other teams. It's an interesting way to try and counter the same winners showing up all the time, and can make for exciting matches and even big upsets.
The teams are as follows on Blast's site:
Will you be watching Blast's Bounty tournament?