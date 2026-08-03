BLAST Bounty Summer 2026: Mouz crowned champion after overcoming Team Spirit in the Grand Final

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While much of the focus in the world of esports this past weekend was directed at the Esports World Cup, as is often the case in the summer in general these days, there was another major event being featured, as the BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 came to a close too.

Following the Closed Qualifier happening the week before, the main Playoffs occurred this past weekend and saw the eight qualifying teams battling it out and looking to write their names in the history books.

Ultimately, while Team Spirit was the favourite to win the event, both due to being the best-ranked team in the world currently but also because it carried the largest bounty, the team didn't manage to get over the line, as its efforts were scuppered at the final hurdle by Mouz, who overcame Team Spirit in the Grand Final in a 3-1 manner.

This result means Mouz is heading home with $267,000 in prize money but it's also set itself up in a comfortable position ahead of the Counter-Strike 2 EWC tournament, which will be running between August 12-23 and will see 32 teams facing off for a slice of $2 million.