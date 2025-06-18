BLAST and Malta ink deal to see the country become a premier Counter-Strike 2 destination for three years

HQ

Malta has long been a familiar stop for all things competitive Counter-Strike, as for years the country has served as the destination of choice for the ESL Pro League seasons. However, this has since expanded beyond its sunny shores and now BLAST is looking to swoop in and claim Malta for its own.

A three-year deal has been signed between the tournament organiser and the Government of Malta to see the country become a CS2 hub for the foreseeable future. This will see the hosting of at least nine international tournaments, including from the BLAST Premier and Slam circuits, all while BLAST sets up and establishes a permanent esports broadcasting facility in the country too.

This will start with BLAST Premier Bounty S2 in August, which will bring 32 of the best teams from around the world to the country to fight over a slice of a $500,000 prize pool.

Speaking about this collaboration, BLAST's CEO Robbie Douek stated: "Our partnership with GamingMalta marks a major milestone for BLAST having secured a multi year partnership to elevate esports and gaming in Malta. We are excited to bring live output, a new studio and competitive entertainment to the island."