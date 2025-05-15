Blades of Fire demo available now

HQ

It's just over a week until we get to enjoy the next full release from Spanish studio MercurySteam after the outstanding Metroid Dread. This time it's not about any new instalment of external franchises, but an original IP of the studio that has been several years in development and that we've already had the privilege to try: Blades of Fire.

And if, in addition to our impressions, you want to be convinced that this is the game for you, the long-awaited demo has just been released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via the Epic Games Store). This demo offers the first few hours of gameplay.

Blades of Fire offers an action adventure in a dark fantasy world where you must forge and wield weapons to rid the land of the tyranny of Queen Nerea.

Enjoy the demo and be sure to share your impressions with us in the comments below.