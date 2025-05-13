Blades of Fire to get a demo soon

HQ

MercurySteam's Blades of Fire is set to release in just over a week. However, ahead of the game's official launch on the 22nd of May, we'll be able to access it a bit early via a demo, as confirmed by the game's developer.

What this demo will contain and when it will release are currently unknown, but we imagine you'll get access to a starting area as well as the ability to forge some early weapons using the game's forging mechanic.

With only a short amount of time left before launch, we would also imagine that this demo will arrive very shortly, to give people time to have a go at Blades of Fire before they decide whether they'll purchase the game or not.

Blades of Fire launches on the 22nd of May for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.