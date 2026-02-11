Gamereactor

Blades of Fire

Blades of Fire arrives on Steam in May with lots of new features and a demo released today

Our assumptions were not far off the mark...

HQ

Yesterday we reported on the mysterious teaser that Blades of Fire posted on YouTube. After launching last year on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store, MercurySteam's action game still has a lot of content to offer players. On 14 May, version 2.0 of the title will be released, along with a version for Steam, as well as various improvements listed below:

New Contents



  • New Game Plus.

  • New Challenge Level: Titanium

  • New Weapon Parts & Skins (only available in New Game Plus)

  • Elements Transmutation, which allows players to change material types.

  • Photo Mode.

  • Boss Revival Mode (a new game mode where you can replay boss fights and earn rewards).

  • Adso's Spells on weapons for deeper combat (rewards tied to Boss Revival Mode introducing spells that enhance weapon abilities with special effects)

  • Now you can pet the Ox in Blades of Fire.

Improvements


  • Expanded death and mutilation variations.

  • Improved animation transitions.

  • Nvidia DLSS4 implementation.

Other


  • Full key remapping for keyboard and mouse control.

  • New Achievements.

  • Steam Deck Support

The Steam release includes "Version 2.0" of the game, plus the Adventurer Pack the Artbook, and the award-winning original soundtrack by Óscar Araujo. Also, as part of Steam Next Fest, a new demo of the game will be available starting today.

Will you give Blades of Fire a try on Steam?

Blades of Fire

