Blades of Fire has something to announce tomorrow. Steam, Nintendo Switch 2?

Blades of Fire, the acclaimed 2025 game from Mercury Steam (Metroid Dread, Castlevania Lords of Shadows...), has posted a mysterious teaser on YouTube with a short 16-second video indicating that tomorrow, 11 February, "something" is going to happen.

Could it be a new version of the game for Steam or Nintendo Switch 2? The game is available on the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X/S and PS5, with exclusive enhancements for PS5 Pro. However, they may have regretted missing out on Valve's platform and Nintendo's attractive new hybrid and are finally going to fix it. This is all speculation on our part; it could be an expansion, DLC, another type of update, or even game-related merchandise.

The important thing here is, what do you think this secret will be? We'll find out tomorrow, but you can watch the teaser here if you want.