Black and white is the new black: Mouse: P.I. For Hire has sold 730,000 copies

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Amidst so much grim news about staff cuts, studio closures and unfinished projects in the AAA sector, we love to see smaller titles emerge and make a splash - the kind that surprise even those who have put their heart and soul into making them a success. Today, that's the case with Mouse: P.I. For Hire.

The DOOM-style FPS, inspired by 1930s cartoons and film noir detective stories, has exceeded the sales forecasts of its publisher, Playside. In their financial report, they confirm that the game has outsold expectations, reaching 730,000 copies, and the figure continues to rise day by day. Furthermore, half of those copies are console versions. The game not only blends these styles with great success, but also delivers sensational gameplay that makes it, de facto, one of the best indie titles of the year so far.

There is another significant positive aspect to this news: thanks to this game, the independent publisher Playside—whose profit policy is based on covering costs before distributing dividends—has managed, with this launch, to balance its books and revise its profit forecast upwards to $53 million for this financial year, a period for which it had not had high expectations, given the absence of other major releases in its portfolio.

Have you played Mouse: P.I. For Hire yet? What did you think of it?