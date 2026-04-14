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Ever since I first came across Mouse: P.I. For Hire, I've been eagerly keeping tabs on the game and following its development. The reason isn't a connection to developer Fumi Games or some sort of obsession with the title itself, it's simply that this project exudes a sense of character and personality you often miss when you consume a lot of media and flit between different games as regularly as a reviewer does. The trailers, the frequent glimpses, the hands-on experience, it all convinced me that this title has the 'it' factor from a creative and artistic standpoint. But does that hold up for the duration of the story?

All you need is to briefly experience the 1930s rubber hose-animated, black and white noir colour palette art style, and the accompanying vinyl jazz soundtrack, to know that Fumi Games has hit the nail right on the head from an audio-visual standpoint. Mouse: P.I. For Hire is a true creative treat, a striking and memorable piece of art that is strong enough to be the sole reason you would snag a copy and experience the game for yourself. It's not just stunning to look at, it has personality and charisma everywhere you go, with the world truly seeming like it was ripped out of an old-timey cartoon. It's wonderful and a surprisingly good foundation to build an action-packed Doom-like shooter upon.

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Mouse: P.I. For Hire is structured in a linear fashion, meaning you follow a mysterious narrative about missing mice, which soon unravels into a grand-scale corruption scheme that's about as daft as a cartoon, even if it has real-world inspirations. As much as I'd like a bit more agency in the detective-element of the game, a requirement to piece together clues to discover vital connections and information, as it stands, the story and how it's put together works and remains interesting enough to want to follow. But the truth is that Mouse's story isn't really its key-selling point. In a similar vein to Cuphead, there is a tale at the heart of the game that's enough to keep you motivated, however, the real substance of this game comes in its action setup.

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Again, we're talking about a Doom-like experience, where you move between different arenas and fight off attacking rodent enemies (or crocodiles...) using a bizarre array of weapons and tools. You can sprint around incredibly quickly in an omnidirectional manner, use acquired abilities to grapple and wall-run around the areas, all while unleashing a torrent of lead at oncoming threats. Then, once the chaos dies down, you can either explore nooks and crannies for secrets or move on into the next arena. It's actually a rather linearly-structured experience, very akin to Doom, and that isn't a criticism, just something to perhaps be aware of were you hoping for more openly constructed level design.

Speaking about the level design, Fumi Games has flexed their creative skills and served up a wide array of options that takes you all around Mouseburg and into a variety of unique biomes and locations. No two levels feel or look the same, and likewise, there's never a familiar way to reach the conclusion of a level. Despite the noir palette, everywhere you go comes across as fresh and lively, especially when combat commences and the jazz soundtrack is turned up to the max.

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What I will critique is the enemies, as there are only a handful of enemy types in the game, and for the most part, they all fight in similar ways. Melee enemies run at you with no thought, while the ranged enemies hang back and fire bullets at you from a distance. There's no additional abilities or mechanics to take into effect, it's just run-and-gun all the time, which would perhaps be more fulfilling if there were complex enemies in your way, similar to what Doom offers with its broad variety of demons with unique abilities and skills. As it is, Mouse's enemies leave little impression on you, as you can sweep through them without much resistance. And the same even applies to the bosses. These enemies have a handful of unique mechanics and elements, but typically speaking, it's about avoiding their bullets and simply shooting them in the face in return.

After sinking hours and hours into Mouse: P.I. For Hire, I also found a few other design choices that didn't quite resonate with me. There's a large emphasis on gathering money around the level and using it to buy baseball cards for the in-game minigame. It's fine but constantly having to scour a level for a few pennies at a time doesn't exactly feel all too fulfilling especially when the currency system doesn't really play into any core progression. Also, the way that the secrets are incorporated are a tad uneven, as sometimes you'll find a secret that seems truly special, only to be rewarded with a bit of cash or a newspaper collectible. It reaches a point where you stop feeling the thrill to sniff out hidden areas as the reward is simply not typically good enough.

It's because of all of this that Mouse: P.I. For Hire stands out as a special game but perhaps one that didn't quite reach its full potential. Again, from an artistic and creative standpoint, this game is up there with the best of them. It's a true highlight across the visual and audio spectrum, with even the fantastic voiced dialogue being handled brilliantly by each respective performer. All of this deserves endless praise. Yet from a gameplay angle, there are cracks in the armour, with design choices that make the experience feel a bit hollow and one-dimensional at times.

There's reference to the Metroidvania-inspired level traversal for one, which is an element that the gameplay doesn't really utilise much, and similarly the platforming and exploration feels like more of an added extra than a key creative choice. These are ultimately just a few areas where Mouse: P.I. For Hire could have improved and looked to deliver an experience that is more balanced across all fronts.

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But hey, don't let these critiques dissuade you from checking out Mouse: P.I. For Hire. At the end of the day, Fumi Games is an indie developer and this is their debut project, and taking that into account it's hard not to be anything but impressed by what the team has cooked up. There is so much charisma exuding from this game it's almost hard to dislike it and the pacing and gunplay is strong enough to keep you entertained when you aren't dazzled by the incredible art and animation. So while it's not perfect, it's an admirable effort from Fumi Games, who are showing AA (or higher) ambition despite only being an indie team.