Bird Box Barcelona trailer makes it look like a good spin-off

It's been three weeks since Alex shared what Netflix called a teaser trailer for the Bird Box spin-off Bird Box Barcelona, so it's time for a longer and better look at what we'll experience on July 14.

I'm obviously talking about the first "real" trailer for Bird Box Barcelona. While it's just thirty seconds longer than the teaser and includes many of the same scenes, we're also treated to some new ones that explains more of the story and teases some of the intense and exciting moments that await when the creatures arrive in Spain.