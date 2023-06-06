Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Bird Box Barcelona

Bird Box Barcelona gets its first trailer

We're popping our blindfolds back on for this spin-off of the 2018 hit.

Netflix recently dropped the first trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, the spin-off to the 2018 hit Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock.

The new movie, which will release on the 14th of July this year, stars Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Unsurprisingly, it's set in the city of Barcelona, where at the outbreak of the apocalypse, creatures caused people to commit suicide.

We can imagine there will be more of what made the original Bird Box a hit, but there is a tease that the creatures have changed somewhat in this latest movie. Check out the trailer for Bird Box Barcelona below and let us know what you think.

HQ

