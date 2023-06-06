Bird Box Barcelona gets its first trailer

HQ

Netflix recently dropped the first trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, the spin-off to the 2018 hit Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock.

The new movie, which will release on the 14th of July this year, stars Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Unsurprisingly, it's set in the city of Barcelona, where at the outbreak of the apocalypse, creatures caused people to commit suicide.

We can imagine there will be more of what made the original Bird Box a hit, but there is a tease that the creatures have changed somewhat in this latest movie. Check out the trailer for Bird Box Barcelona below and let us know what you think.