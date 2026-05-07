Bioshock 4 development "wasted a lot of time," Take-Two CEO reflects

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When you think about games that have taken an incredibly long amount of time to come out, you probably think of something like Beyond Good & Evil 2 or Grand Theft Auto VI. However, we last got a Bioshock game 13 years ago, and it doesn't seem like we're any closer to the new title announced all the way back in 2019.

Speaking with Game File (via GamesRadar+), Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed that he was "deeply disappointed" with the delays we've seen with Bioshock 4. "I think we, in retrospect, wasted a lot of time and money chasing down some creative alleys that turned out to be dead ends...with big team activities, you can't necessarily tell how it's going to be until it all comes together, or begins to come together, and that can take a while and can be very costly," he explained.

The last significant details we saw of Bioshock 4 were revealed towards the end of last year, although these didn't come from official sources, as instead we looked at what could be the villain and hero of the game via leaks. We're seven years on from that first official confirmation, and it seems we'll be waiting years yet before anything more substantial comes our way.