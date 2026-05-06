Beth and Rip face a new ruthless rival ranch in latest look at Dutton Ranch

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We've already been treated to The Madison and Y: Marshals, but this May will see the third Yellowstone universe series of the year making its debut on Paramount+. Dutton Ranch will kick off on Friday, May 15, where a double-episode premiere is on the cards to set the precedent for what arguably the most anticipated post-Yellowstone expansion will offer.

This show is set to be an unmissable affair for Yellowstone fans as it will revolve around Cole Hauser's Rip and Kelly Reilly's Beth and see how the married pair navigate life in Texas, where they have been attempting to found and develop a new ranch to the behest of ruthless rivals.

The official synopsis of the series explains: "As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul."

With the premiere edging ever closer and a first season spanning nine episodes (the remaining seven weekly after the dual-episode premiere), a new trailer for the project has debuted, which you can see below to determine whether Dutton Ranch should be on your watchlist this May.