Belgian pigs struggle as temperatures soar to 38°C

HQ

The ongoing heat wave in Europe is affecting not only people but also animals. In Belgium, pigs are struggling with the high temperatures, which in some areas have reached as high as 38 degrees.

Pigs normally thrive best in temperatures between 16 and 22 degrees and have difficulty regulating their body heat. According to Belgian farmer Sanders Palmans, the animals therefore seek relief by lying down on the ground, where the temperature is lower.

"It's too hot for them. They're seeking coolness and pressing themselves against the ground. That's where it's coolest," Palmans told the media.

The extreme heat has led to weather warnings in several European countries, where temperatures in some areas are expected to approach or exceed 40 degrees. Meanwhile, Sweden has also issued warnings about high temperatures in the coming days.