Beef returns to Netflix in April for second season with Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan

HQ

When Beef came to Netflix a couple of years ago, the comedy show became one of the streamer's biggest and most popular, which is why it didn't take long until a second season was greenlit. But this is a follow-up round of episodes that have not been rushed at all, as now that we're into 2026, Netflix is finally getting ready to debut these episodes.

The streamer has now confirmed that Beef will return to Netflix in April. As previously confirmed, this next season will bring together four key stars, and see how a young couple deal with the situation of seeing their boss fighting with his wife. It'll be a true battle of two generations of Hollywood, as on one side of the conflict we find Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan, whereas on the other we have Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny.

Spanning eight episodes that are each around 30-minutes in duration, this next season will build on the format of the acclaimed first season featuring Stephen Yeun and Ali Wong. We don't yet have a trailer or any images of the coming round of episodes, but we do know that the debut is set for April 16, so strap in as it'll be here sooner than you think.