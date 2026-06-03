Bear caught attacking man in Japan in CCTV footage

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Bear attacks continue to be a problem in Japan, as CCTV footage shows a man being thrown to the ground by a black bear, which then went onto injure four more people. The footage shows the man, currently unnamed, being chased outside of a steel works in Fukushima prefecture.

The bear follows the man for a few seconds before catching him and bringing him to the ground. It then leaves, startled by a motorist, and continues on its way. Sky News reports that the bear injured four people before it was chased off by a small crowd.

Bear attacks are an issue in Japan, according to the country's Environment Ministry, which said that in 2025 alone there were more than 230 attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 13 people.