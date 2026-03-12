BC.Game Masters Championship: The groups are locked in ahead of action commencing on March 24

HQ

It's such a busy time for competitive Counter-Strike 2, as there are major events and tournaments happening all over the world. While many eyes are trained on the premier Tier 1 action, there is also promising lower tier action too, including in just under two weeks when the BC.Game Masters Championship is held in Bucharest, Romania.

This tournament will bring together 24 total teams who are fighting over $50,000 in prize money, and while eight of these teams have already been invited to the Playoffs side of the event, the other 16 squads have been seeded into the Group Stage, where eight will advance and eight will be knocked out for good.

To this end, the groups are arranged as follows:

Group A:



Fnatic



Mouz NXT



Nexus Gaming



Aimclub



Group B:



Passion UA



Bestia



Tricked Esport



Basement Boys



Group C:



Ecstatic



Cybershoke Esports



Eternal Fire



Hyperspirit



Group D:



9ine



Inner Circle Esports



OG



Infinite Talent



As for the eight squads who have been invited to the Playoffs directly, these squads are; G2 Esports, Gentle Mates, Heroic, Monte, BetBoom Team, HOTU, BIG, Sinners Esports. Again, the tournament will run between March 24-26.