HQ

Bayern Munich's teenage star Lennart Karl said they feel "unbeatable" two days before their match against Real Madrid in Champions League. Karl scored the deciding goal in a Bundesliga match against Freiburg on Saturday: Bayern was 2-0 down in the 80th minute but ended up winning 3-2, with Karl scoring in the 99th minute.

"It gives us a lot of confidence. We talked about it in the dressing room. It was very important. We really do feel unbeatable at the moment", Karl said in a press conference, referring to the Champions League two-legged duel against Real Madrid, 29th and 30th time this duel has happened in the history Champions League or European Cup. Statistics give Bayern a 65% chance of beating Madrid this week and the next, and is second favourite behind Arsenal to win the competition.

Bayern Munich has gone unbeaten in 27 out of 28 games in the Bundesliga: their last defeat was on January 14th. In January, Karl got into a mild trouble when he said that his dream was to play for Real Madrid, but the 18-year-old remains under contract with Bayern Munich until June 2029.