Bayern Munich teenage star Lennart Karl reveals dream to play for Real Madrid

HQ

Lennart Karl, one of Bayern Munich's trainees and a big promise for the future of the club, has revealed his ambitions to play in Real Madrid in the future. Karl, 17 (turns 18 in February) played for the first time with the senior Bayern Munich team in June 2025, during a 10-0 thrashing to Auckland City at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The attacking midfielder has featured more and more frequently in Bundesliga, and became the youngest player to score in three consecutive matches in Champions League. His current contract ends in 2028 and Bayern Munich will surely try to keep him for the future, but Karl has recently revealed that his dream is to play at Real Madrid.

Karl, when visiting a Bayern supporters group last weekend, said that "FC Bayern is a very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point I definitely want to go to Real Madrid".

"That is my dream club, but let's keep that between us." Naturally, his comments did not stay there and have been making the rounds, causing quite a commotion in Germany, and probably reaching the ears of Real Madrid's scouters, who will monitor him closely...

Lennart has been playing for Bayern Munich since he was 12. He hopes that, with his good performances for Bayern Munich, he can convince Julian Nagelsmann to call him for the senior German team and go to World Cup. He has already played for every lower category in the German national team.