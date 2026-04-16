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Champions League 2025/26 semi-finals set with dates and times: PSG, Bayern, Atleti, Arsenal

The Champions League semi-finals take place on April 28/29 and on May 5/6.

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The UEFA Champions League 2025/26 semi-finalists have been decided after Wednesday's matches, including the dramatic knockout between Real Madrid and Munich, and dates have already been decided for the last four teams: Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

On Tuesday, PSG eliminated Liverpool 2-0, 4-0 on aggregate, and on Wednesday, Arsenal held Sporting to a 0-0 draw, with the knockout ending 1-0 for the gunners. Much more dramatic were the knockouts between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona (Barça won 2-1 but Atleti won 3-2 on aggregate) and between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (Bayern won 4-3 and 6-4 on aggregate).

Champions League semi-finals:

First leg


  • PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Tuesday April 28, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Atlético vs. Arsenal: Wednesday April 29, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

Second leg:


  • Arsenal vs. Atlético de Madrid: Tuesday, May, 5, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Bayern vs. PSG: Wednesday, May 6, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

Champions League 2025/26 semi-finals set with dates and times: PSG, Bayern, Atleti, Arsenal
Angelin Anak / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballChampions LeaguePSGAtlético de MadridBayern MunichArsenal


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