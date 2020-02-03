Battlefield V's art director joins the Metroid Prime 4 team

A few months ago, Retro Studios was looking for an industry veteran to lead the artistic vision for the latest instalment of the Metroid Prime series. Now it looks like the position has been filled by DICE's former art director.

Jhony Ljungstedt revealed as much on his LinkedIn profile, where he confirmed that he is leaving DICE for Retro Studios. The developer previously worked as art director on multiple EA blockbusters, including Mirror's Edge Catalyst and Battlefield V.

It's also worth remembering that development of Metroid Prime 4 has already been re-started once. A year ago, Retro Studios announced that the game as it was didn't live up to their expectations and was subsequently rebooted. We can't wait to see what Ljungstedt and the rest of the team can come up with, although who knows when we'll see the fruits of their labour?