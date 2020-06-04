Cookies

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated

Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated multiplayer trailer shown

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated just received a new trailer and it's all about cooperation.

The classic cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants has been around for over two decades at this point and has managed to garner millions of fans, young and old (and young-turned-old) over the years and some of the people in the two latter categories might remember the 2003 game SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom.

Well, later this month, on June 23, the game is being released in remastered form for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One, this time titled SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (rolls off the tongue) and for those looking to get a glimpse of what's to come, a new trailer detailing the multiplayer aspect just recently released and you can check it out below.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated

