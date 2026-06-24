Batman: Knightfall Trilogy turns one of the Dark Knight's most famous comic sagas into a three-part animated movie event

Batman fans will know that arguably the Caped Crusader's toughest challenge is dealing with the villain Bane, as the character is notoriously known as one of the few to have bested Bats in battle, breaking Bruce Wayne's back in the process. We got a taste of this event in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, but the event first happened in comics in the Knightfall saga.

Soon, this major story will be turned into a wide-spanning movie event, as Warner Bros. and DC are working together on Batman: Knightfall Trilogy, a three-part setup that explores all three core elements of the Knightfall saga. We'll get to see Bane break Batman (in more ways than one), then witness as Jean-Paul "Azrael" Valley steps up and takes over the Caped Crusader mantle, all before this spirals out of control and Bruce Wayne must return to save Gotham City once again.

Needless to say, there's a lot to get excited for, and we'll see all of this in action soon when the Knightfall Trilogy arrives. The firm premiere date for the movie has yet to be confirmed, but you can see the first trailer for it below.