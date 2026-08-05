Barcelona announces women's team record signing of Kerolin for €1.5m

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Kerolin Nicoli, known simply as Kerolin, a 26-year-old Brazilian forward, has become the most expensive transfer ever by FC Barcelona women's team, for a fee of around €1.5 million, including fixed and variable fees, paid to Manchester City, where Kerolin played for a season and a half, where she won the Women's Super League and the Women's FA Cup last season.

Before Manchester City, she played for North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League, as well as Madrid CFF and several Brazilian clubs, including Palmeiras, Osasco Audax, and Corinthians, where she won the Libertadores in 2017; she also won Copa América twice with Brazil in 2022 and 2025, and silver medal at Paris 2024 Olympics.

She will bring Barça versatility in attack, making up for the departure of Salma Paralluelo to Olympique Lyonnais, with the club highlighting her "ability to unbalance defences in one-on-one situations, her speed, and her eye for goal".

Her transfer fee makes her one of the most expensive players ever in women's football, around the same as what Real Madrid paid for Felicia Schroder to Hacken this summer, and only behind the sales of Alyssa Thompson from Angel City to Chelsea and Grace Geyoro from PSG to London City Lionesses last year (both around €1.65m)