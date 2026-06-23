Real Madrid preparing million-euro deal for Felicia Schröder, expected to break record in women's football

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Real Madrid wants to make a big splash in the women's football transfer market and is closing in on the signing of Felicia Schröder, a 19-year-old Swedish striker who, despite her youth, is considered one of the great promises in football. According to AS, the deal between Real Madrid and BK Häcken is "practically done", before signature.

Schröder made her debut in Häcken's senior team at only 16 years old, and reached 30 goals in 26 league matches in 2025, winning the Damallsvenskan, or Swedish league, as well as the first edition of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup in 2025/26.

Daniel Kristofferson for SportBladet also reports that Real Madrid was the leading team to sign the rising star, beating Chelsea, and that the club was hoping to make it a record deal, making her the most expensive signing in women's football (a record currently held by Grace Geyoro, sold from PSG to London City Lionesses for €1.650 million, £1.430 million).

At Real Madrid, she would lead the attacking for of the team alongside another star, Linda Caicedo, hoping to some day steal a piece of Barcelona's cake in Spanish women's football.