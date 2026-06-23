Bangladesh calls for more support to deal with climate change

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The United Nations agreed to a fund of $300 billion a year by 2035 to support developing countries in their struggle with climate change. Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, says that the target isn't enough, arguing that the figure falls short of what those countries need, and when they need it.

Dhaka calls for faster and easier access to global support. Bangladesh encourages wealthy nations to honour their climate commitments, and that involves expanding the UN's Green Climate Fund and turn the Loss and Damage Fund from a promise into a sort of aid that is tangible and predictable for vulnerable countries.

The Asian country understands that adaptations must be treated as seriously as emission cuts, as they seek funding to cope with continuous floods, cyclones, river erosion, and saltwater intrusion. At the same time they seek domestic measures such as dredging rivers and canals or planting 250 million trees.

A Bangladeshi landscape. // Shutterstock

Source: Reuters.