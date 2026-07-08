Bandai Namco, Game Freak, PlayStation, Capcom and more headline Tokyo Game Show 2026's full list of exhibitors

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While here in Europe we're counting down the days until Gamescom rolls around again, giving us one of the busiest times in the Gamereactor calendar, on the other side of the world, Japan is gearing up for the 30th anniversary of Tokyo Game Show. TGS 2026 looks to be a massive event, showcased by the amount of big names coming out for it.

As shown in the official list of exhibitors for Tokyo Game Show 2026, there are hundreds of developers, publishers, and businesses bringing their best to TGS. Big names include Pokémon developer Game Freak, PlayStation, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Koei Tecmo Konami, Sega/Atlus, Square Enix, Level 5, and plenty more.

Tokyo Game Show 2026 runs from the 17th of September to the 21st of September this year, and will feature all sorts of announcements from the Japanese gaming industry. As its one of the few major shows where PlayStation regularly shows up, and features more and more big names each year, it's fast becoming a show gamers can't miss out on if they want to stay up to date on absolutely everything happening in the industry.