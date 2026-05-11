BAFTA Television Awards 2026: Adolescence has huge night with four wins

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When the Netflix show, Adolescence, debuted recently, it quickly became one of the streamer's biggest projects of all-time, and also one of the most thought-provoking projects in recent memory. It drew in mega numbers but was also a huge critical hit, something that has been reflected at the BAFTA Television Awards 2026 last night.

During the show, Adolescence came out on top as the big winner, securing four trophies and becoming the most successful project ever at a single BAFTA TV Awards show. The awards went to the key stars, including 16-year-old Owen Cooper.

With Adolescence's success in mind, the full slate of categories and winners for the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards can be seen below.