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Adolescence
BAFTA Television Awards 2026: Adolescence has huge night with four wins
The drama series has now won the most trophies in a single BAFTA TV Awards show ever.
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When the Netflix show, Adolescence, debuted recently, it quickly became one of the streamer's biggest projects of all-time, and also one of the most thought-provoking projects in recent memory. It drew in mega numbers but was also a huge critical hit, something that has been reflected at the BAFTA Television Awards 2026 last night.
During the show, Adolescence came out on top as the big winner, securing four trophies and becoming the most successful project ever at a single BAFTA TV Awards show. The awards went to the key stars, including 16-year-old Owen Cooper.
With Adolescence's success in mind, the full slate of categories and winners for the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards can be seen below.
- Actor in a Comedy - Steve Coogan
- Actress in a Comedy - Katherine Parkinson
- Children's: Scripted - Crongton
- Current Affairs - Gaza: Doctors Under Attack
- Daytime - Scam Interceptors
- Drama Series - Code of Silence
- Entertainment - Last One Laughing
- Entertainment Performance - Bob Mortimer
- Factual Entertainment - Go Back To Where You Came From
- Factual Series - See No Evil
- Fellowship - Mary Berry
- International - The Studio
- Leading Actor - Stephen Graham
- Leading Actress - Narges Rashidi
- Limited Drama - Adolescence
- Live Event Coverage - VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember
- News Coverage - Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War
- P&O Cruises Memorable Moment - The Celebrity Traitors
- Reality - The Celebrity Traitors
- Scripted Comedy - Amandaland
- Short Form - Hustle and Run
- Single Documentary - Grenfell: Uncovered
- Soap - Eastenders
- Special Award - Martin Lewis
- Specialist Factual - Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz
- Sports Coverage - UEFA Women's EURO 2025
- Supporting Actor - Owen Cooper
- Supporting Actress - Christine Tremarco