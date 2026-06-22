Avowed and The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian facing class-action lawsuit over alleged wage violations

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Obsidian Entertainment, the studio behind Avowed, The Outer Worlds, Fallout: New Vegas, and Pentiment to name a few, is currently embroiled in a class-action lawsuit, alleging the RPG developer has a "systematic pattern of wage and hour violations."

As spotted by GamesRadar, Redditor macken-zee brought the case back to light. It first appeared in October of last year, with workers alleging that Obsidian was guilty of wage theft, unpaid overtime, and denying meal time and/or rest breaks for certain employees. The lawsuit is seeking monetary relief for those affected, hoping "to recover among other things, unpaid wages, unreimbursed business expenses, benefits, interest, attorneys' fees, costs and expenses."

The latest update on the case was delivered back in March, in which Obsidian denied all allegations laid out in the lawsuit. The response states that claimants "failed to state facts sufficient to constitute valid claims against Defendant upon which relief can be granted." It also stated that the aggrieved employees "consented" to the alleged conduct, essentially implying the workers agreed to be paid nothing and forego their meal and rest breaks. There haven't been any significant updates since, but we'll be sure to cover them as they appear in this case.