Avatar: The Way of Water Officially Passes $1 Billion at the Box Office

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has reached $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the 6th fastest film to do so. Recently, movie news has been full of pieces covering Avatar's reign at the top of the box office, but now this sets in stone that the franchise is here to stay.

James Cameron has previously stated that Avatar: The Way of Water will need to do incredibly well in order to justify the creation of the 4th and 5th films in the franchise. Even with a hefty budget of around $450 million, Avatar: The Way of Water has raked in an immense amount of money at the box office.

Surpassing the $1 billion dollar mark after just twelve days is an incredible feat, showing that even after a thirteen-year wait, there are plenty of people still wanting to take the journey to Pandora. Already, we know that another Avatar film will be on the way at the end of 2024, so we'll have to see if the magic lasts.