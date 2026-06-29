Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game to offer Iroh as the first DLC character

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During Evo 2026 over the weekend, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game made an appearance to reveal the contents of its Year 1 Pass of DLC fighters. In total, there will be five characters added in the first year, four of which we are now aware of and one of which will be detailed in full soon.

The four confirmed characters begin with everyone's favourite uncle, Iroh, who will then be followed by Ty Lin, Lin Beifong, and Bolin, the latter two being from The Legend of Korra show.

In terms of the fifth character, this is being determined by a fan vote, where interested players can vote on a slate of five options to determine who will conclude the line of fighters in the Year 1 Pass. The options include Tenzin, Kuvira, Amon, King Bumi, and Asami.

We don't yet know any release information for these characters, but considering Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will only debut on July 23, we'll likely hear more on this front around or just after the launch date.